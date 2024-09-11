Parker told an RNZ series, RICH: The meaning of wealth in Aotearoa, he was doubtful this would occur.

“I know the critics of it say that this will somehow cause capital flight. I don’t agree,” he said.

That contrasts with Hipkins, who told TVNZ’s Q+A with Jack Tame that wealth flight was an actual concern

“One of the challenges is if New Zealand’s one of the only countries in the world doing it then you run the risk of wealth flight. So people will literally take their money and put it somewhere where they’re not going to pay a wealth tax,” Hipkins said.

Bishop wound up Labour noting Parker was not even Labour’s revenue spokesman.

On Tuesday, Hipkins said his remarks were drawn from Treasury advice received when the Labour Government was considering a wealth tax last year. Citing international evidence, that Treasury advice stated that “around 3-4% of the in-scope population leave the country in response to a 1 percentage point increase in the wealth tax rate”.

“Most of the advice that we’re drawing on is publicly available,” Hipkins said.

“There was a range of advice presented to us when we were last in government, including the Tax Working Group Report that Michael Cullen chaired the work around the high net worth, individuals, research and the advice that we were provided around a potential wealth tax - all of that advice is out there,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said he was not bothered by the fact that Parker was discussing the party’s tax policy despite not holding the revenue or finance portfolios.

“I’ve got no problem with Labour Party members talking about the fact that we’ve got policy under development and in this particular case he was asked about work that he was doing when he was a minister,” Hipkins said.

Parker, however, would not comment on Hipkins’ views, when stopped on his way into caucus.

“I’m not going to talk anymore about tax today,” Parker said.

The party’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds referred back to the Treasury advice on capital flight from 2023.

On her way into caucus, Willis said Labour’s “internal debate is spilling over into the public”.

“It’s messy and actually it’s just sad because what New Zealand needs right now is ideas to grow our economy, not destroy it,” Willis said.

