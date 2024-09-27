Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will hold a media stand-up this afternoon in Palmerston North.

Luxon will field questions from the media during the stand-up, which will be live-streamed at the top of this article from 3.15pm.

Load more

Among other recent announcements, Luxon alongside Public Service Minister Nicola Willis, directed government departments to call their staff who were working from home back to the office earlier this week.

Willis has issued new guidance to the Public Service Commissioner setting an expectation that “working-from-home arrangements are not an entitlement and should be by agreement between the employee and the employer”.

The Government has also made a series of education announcements this week, including a crackdown on truancy and teacher-only days, and a boost for mathematics resources at the cost of a programme to help teachers learn te reo Māori.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said “tough decisions” needed to be made to address the country’s “maths crisis” and that particular te reo Māori course was not delivering the expected results.

On the truancy crackdown, Associate Education Minister David Seymour said there will be no more teacher-only days during term time and schools will need to implement a truancy plan to tackle what the Act leader calls the country’s “truancy crisis”.

Seymour threatened fines for schools that didn’t adhere.

“I have asked the ministry to collect data on when a school is open or closed for instruction for the full day, and for each year group, during term time,” he said.

“Any student who reaches a clearly defined threshold of days absent will trigger an appropriate and proportionate response from their school and the ministry.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.



