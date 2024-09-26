Seymour told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking he would urge teachers to mark students as having an “unjustified absence” if they attended today’s climate strike.

David Seymour announced the Stepped Attendance Response scheme policy on Thursday. Photo / Alyse Wright

“I know some schools in the past have tried to say going on this school strike for climate is somehow a useful academic exercise.”

He said this “worried him” because students needed to be in class to learn the science that “would improve their living standards”.

He confirmed if students attended a strike, it would count towards the 15-day allowance for absences.

On the new policy announced yesterday, Seymour said students, teachers the Government and the school played a part in accountability.

“Ultimately, we just get the data.”

He urged schools to “take this seriously”.

The strikes will take place in Christchurch starting at 1pm, Auckland starting at 3pm, Otago at noon, Gisborne at 1pm, Whanganui at noon, New Plymouth at 1.45pm and Wellington at noon.

School Strike 4 Climate protesters marching down Lambton Quay in Wellington in April. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Yesterday, SS4C spokesperson Kereama Allen told the Herald it motivated students more to strike.

“I would say that this just goes to show that this Government does not care about rangatahi’s (young people) voice in Aotearoa New Zealand. It shows that they have no intention to listen to us.

“Now is a crucial time to strike because if we want results with this new Government, we need to push as hard as possible to better our future.”

Seymour announced a new policy yesterday — the Stepped Attendance Response scheme or Star — which would be mandatory for all schools from the beginning of the 2026 school year.

He said it would place obligations on the school and parents to ensure their children were attending classes regularly.

Seymour provided examples of how the scheme could work:

Five days absent : The school gets in touch with the parents/guardians to determine the reasons for absence and to set expectations.

: The school gets in touch with the parents/guardians to determine the reasons for absence and to set expectations. 10 days absent : The school leadership meets with the parents/guardian and the student to identify barriers to attendance and develop plans to address this.

: The school leadership meets with the parents/guardian and the student to identify barriers to attendance and develop plans to address this. 15 days absent: Escalating the response to the ministry and steps to initiate prosecution of parents could be considered as a valid intervention.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.