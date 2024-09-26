The company said about 600 staff were affected by the proposal for the Smithfield plant, which Alliance has owned since 1989.

Alliance said if the proposal is confirmed following a consultation process, impacted staff, wherever possible, would be offered the chance to apply for re-deployment at the company’s other processing plants.

“However, it is anticipated there would be a significant number of redundancies,” it said.

Chief executive Willie Wiese said the proposed closure was due to a decline in sheep processing numbers due to land-use change, which has resulted in surplus capacity in the company’s plant network.

“This proposal aims to align our operations with current livestock availability, ensuring we have the right scale and cost structure to meet future demands as a leading red meat processor.

“By optimising our capacity to match livestock flows, we can position ourselves for long-term success and reduce our cost base. We simply cannot maintain excess processing capacity when livestock numbers don’t support it.”

Workers leave a meeting in Timaru where it was confirmed jobs are to be cut at the Alliance Smithfield meatworks plant. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The 139-year-old Smithfield plant is the company’s oldest site and requires major investment in repairs and maintenance to keep it operational. It is also facing encroachment from retail development.

“We know our people at Smithfield, their colleagues and the local community will be devastated by this proposal,” Wiese said.

“Smithfield has a long and proud history, having been part of Alliance’s network for more than 30 years.”

Alliance said it started consultation with staff about the proposal this month because it marked the end of the season for sheep meat processing at the plant.

“We want to provide our people with some certainty about their employment options prior to sheep meat processing season typically restarting at the plant in December.”

Alliance reported a loss before tax of $97.9 million for the year ending September 2023.

This loss was largely due to weakening global markets, changing land use and lower livestock volumes, and inflationary pressures.

“Despite everyone’s best efforts, these challenging conditions have persisted into 2024, and as we look towards the 2025 season and beyond, forecasted sheep numbers are expected to continue to decline, and deer numbers will remain static,” Wiese said.

“Therefore, we need to review our South Island processing footprint, and more specifically, our sheep and deer processing capacity.”

He believed Alliance could process sheep, deer, and cattle at its four other South Island plants during peak season, without the need for a fifth plant.

Wiese said Alliance will not be making a decision on the future of the plant until the end of the consultation.

