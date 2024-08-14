“Oranga Tamariki had prepared for such an occurrence, and it was decided that exiting the programme was in the best interest of the youth, his whānau and the other participants,” Chhour said.

The boot camps include military-style drills and physical exercise.

“The physical activities have been very popular with the young people, and more may be included in the programme,” Chhour said.

“Those taking part in the pilot have a set routine, starting with breakfast, shower, and military-style drills and daily hygiene routines, such as ensuring their rooms are clean, clothes are ironed, and they are taking pride in their presentation.”

In addition, the young people have been introduced to “therapeutic and criminogenic approaches through clinical sessions”.

“Academy staff onsite are monitoring and seeking daily feedback on the activities, structure and their individual settling into the programme.

The academy delivery team that is supporting the young people consists of 17 men and nine women who have been selected for their experience and unique skill sets.

Over 70% of the staff whakapapa Māori and/or Pasifika and 30% have an ex-military or police career background.

As of the two-week point, there had been no safety or wellbeing concerns raised about the operation of the programme, Chhour said.

“As I have said before, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to combating youth crime.

“I believe that this pilot will help both address the offending behaviour of the young people and ensure they are held accountable, and face up to, their actions.”

- RNZ