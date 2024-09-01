Former Health Minister calls for ‘honest’ debate about health spending

“We actually have to be honest about what is possible, what it is we should aspire to and can achieve, but [while] knowing and understanding there’s always going to be some constraints on that,” Little said.

“I find a lot of the health debate at the moment not particularly helpful because it doesn’t talk about priorities, it doesn’t talk about the fact there are constraints and how we make the most of what we’ve got,” he said.

He said Labour had boosted health funding “significantly” to wipe DHB deficits as the merger took place. He said the Government has not kept up those funding increases. The Government has increased the health budget by more than $1.3b each year for the next three years (cumulatively $16.68b), which it notes is more than Labour set aside in its pre-election fiscal plan, which worked out at $14b or $12.5b if reduced due to cost pressures.

However, Health NZ told a Parliamentary select committee earlier this year it was going to require more than what was forecast prior to the election.

Little said in a high-inflation environment, simply standing still was going to require “reasonably significant” funding.

“When you look at what [the Government] has done in this Budget, it’s a 1.6% increase for their operational funding when general inflation is running at close to 5% at the time,” Little said.

Little said that was based on media reports the health system had not meaningfully improved in the two years following the merger of DHBs into Health NZ, which he oversaw as Minister of Health, but he said the reforms were “always going to be a five-year-plus” programme to see the benefits of consolidation.

“It was always going to be challenging because of the workforce issues, because of the worldwide shortage of health workers, and the transition from the 20 DHBs and ancillary other organisations and bringing them all together.”

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.