Former Health Minister calls for ‘honest’ debate about health spending

Former Health Minister Andrew Little says New Zealand needs to have an honest debate about the amount of money which should be spent on the health system and what level of service that spending can realistically provide.
“It is very resource-intensive. I think, as a country, we need to have a good debate about what we think is the right level of spending. We’re a small country, so there’s always going to be limits,” Little told Q+A with Jack Tame.
His interview took place as the Government and Opposition trade blows over Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora’s finances. The Government says a legacy of fiscal mismanagement left by Labour has led to out-of-control spending by the agency, resulting in forecast overspend of $1.4 billion, despite funding increases. The Opposition says the problems stem from inadequate levels of funding provided by the new Government.
The latest round in that battle came on Saturday when news broke of Wellington Hospital ceasing to provide women who had recently given birth toast. Health NZ said the move was motivated by nutrition; Labour health spokeswoman Dr Ayesha Verrall said it was cost-cutting.
He said the country should be honest about the health system people want, but also the limitations of any such system.