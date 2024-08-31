“This is ridiculous because New Zealand can afford for women to be offered toast after they have given birth. It’s a small comfort for people who are in hospital who might not be able to get a meal in the middle of the night or find a full meal palatable.”
The man said he understood that many people brought their own food but said that was not always possible.
“Imagine if you had an emergency and ended up delivering. You wouldn’t have food and if you’re on your own, who’s gonna get it?”
The man did not want to comment further when the Herald approached him for an interview.
Several people replied to the post saying a milo or cup of tea with toast after giving birth was “the most amazing thing ever”, an “absolute godsend” and the “best toast and tea I had ever had in my life”.
Reti said it was disappointing and unacceptable that some women were not supported as well as they should have been.
“I acknowledge this may have been distressing for women and families affected.
“I have been assured by Health New Zealand that this is being corrected urgently and that staff at Wellington Hospital have been instructed to continue to offer women food post-birth.”
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley hospital operations group manager Kaye Hudson said care and support for patients at the hospital was a priority.
“Following advice from our dieticians that the provision of bread and spreads is nutritionally sub-optimal for our patients we are instead offering women an after-hours meal post birth.”
The change was made earlier this month, Hudson said.
Another woman was told by a community midwife the hospital had taken away toast after birth, she said on Facebook.
The midwife was “quite apologetic about it”, she said.
“I think they are pretty gutted about this particular cut. Bring back the toast.”
The two women did not respond to a request for an interview.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.