A man posted about the situation on Facebook overnight after his partner had a baby at Wellington Regional Hospital.

“The staff told me that they have had their bread supply taken off them so they can no longer make mums a quick bite.”

He was told it had been taken away to cut costs, he said.

The man said he understood that many people brought their own food but said that was not always possible.

“Imagine if you had an emergency and ended up delivering. You wouldn’t have food and if you’re on your own, who’s gonna get it?”

The man did not want to comment further when the Herald approached him for an interview.

Several people replied to the post saying a milo or cup of tea with toast after giving birth was “the most amazing thing ever”, an “absolute godsend” and the “best toast and tea I had ever had in my life”.

Reti said it was disappointing and unacceptable that some women were not supported as well as they should have been.

“I acknowledge this may have been distressing for women and families affected.

“I have been assured by Health New Zealand that this is being corrected urgently and that staff at Wellington Hospital have been instructed to continue to offer women food post-birth.”

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley hospital operations group manager Kaye Hudson said care and support for patients at the hospital was a priority.

“Following advice from our dieticians that the provision of bread and spreads is nutritionally sub-optimal for our patients we are instead offering women an after-hours meal post birth.”

The change was made earlier this month, Hudson said.

“We acknowledge there may have been some instances where the change has not been implemented correctly and some women may not have been offered a meal post-birth.”

The hospital was working to improve its process to ensure women were offered the choice of a meal, Hudson said.

“While we are working on this process women will continue to be offered toast and spreads post-birth.”

Verrall said it was incredibly short-sighted.

“Many people will not find a full meal palatable when they’ve just given birth.

“In many cases when I’ve worked in hospitals, if there’s nothing on offer in the hospital, partners or support people just go across the road to McDonald’s and that’s not very nutritious either.”

Bread and spreads were often provided to wards directly for staff who then sometimes offered it to patients, Verrall said.

“That has been a long-standing part of the practice in New Zealand hospitals and it’s just a small comfort that we can offer to people.”

She said ditching toast wasn’t worth it.

“The Government is trying to cut $1.4 billion out of the health system this year- they won’t get there with toast.”

A woman posted on Facebook that she was also told there was no toast when she had her baby two weeks ago.

“I felt so bad for the nurse who explained it to me as she wanted so bad just to give me something after I pushed bubs out.”

Another woman was told by a community midwife the hospital had taken away toast after birth, she said on Facebook.

The midwife was “quite apologetic about it”, she said.

“I think they are pretty gutted about this particular cut. Bring back the toast.”

The two women did not respond to a request for an interview.

