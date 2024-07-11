Documents, obtained under the Official Information Act, revealed details about staffing, resources, costs, structures and operating models were still in the design stages as of June 25 – less than a week before the unit’s heralded start date.
And details about the “design stages” were not provided as, according to National Gang Unit acting director Daryl Smith, that information is “not currently held”.
Despite this, Mitchell insists the National Gang Unit was officially stood up on July 1, as promised when the unit was announced in mid-May.
He said police are carrying out consultation with staff on the final shape of the model and resourcing requirements, and work on this was expected to be completed by the end of the month.
A Police spokesperson said critical leadership positions are in place and are being led by the acting director, but “additional roles will be planned to be established and transferred in the coming weeks”.
“A further 15 staff are working in projects to support the director to design and implement a new gang operating model and support legislative readiness,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
At the time of its announcement, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the unit would be a dedicated, specialised group of 25-30 people – with up to seven staff ring-fenced in every police district.
Mitchell said he appreciates there is an operational process involved, but he is satisfied Police are working through it “as quickly as possible”.
Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen, however, argued the unit could not be called “established” at all, if staff aren’t in the roles to do the job.
“Giving cops a new name and telling them to take off gang patches looks good on the telly, but doesn’t do anything long-term to stop gangs,” she said.
“There is no underlying work to dig out the roots of organised crime. I believe there is a lack of understanding about how to make a difference on crime.”
In May, Mitchell said the new unit would “bring to bear the highest levels of Police expertise in targeting and harassing gang members – and make maximum use of new tools to supress and contain the misery that gangs cause”.