Hutt City Council today announced its hydro pool at Huia Pool is closed so it can be drained and cleaned as a precaution.
“The decision came after Public Health advised council someone attended swimming lessons on Saturday 5 April while they were symptomatic. That person contracted the crypto bug from a different source – not any of our pools," the council’s statement said.
The council has not said whether the person was an adult or child.
“Public Health were happy for us to make our own decision on whether we did any extra treatment at the Huia Hydro Pool. We have decided, in the interest of everyone’s safety, to close, drain and give the pool a deep clean.”
Swim classes for today have been cancelled, potentially through to Saturday.
“Meanwhile, Public Health advised us at the end of last week that three cases of cryptosporidiosis had been linked to Te Ngaengae Pool. However, their attendance at the pool pre-dated our initial draining and intensive treatment of the pools. Public Health are satisfied we have dealt with the situation.
“We would like to stress the importance of taking a shower before entering swimming pools, and not to swim within a two-week period after they have had any symptoms of diarrhoea or vomiting. This will ensure the health of all pool users.”
“The majority of cases are from the Hutt Valley area,” Palmer said in a statement.
Of the total cases, 37 resulted from people who used a pool or had contact with an ill household member who used a pool.
“It is likely that there are more cases in the community because not everyone reports being unwell with crypto,” Palmer said.
In 2023, which is the last year ESR has data for, there were 31 cases of the illness in the Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley DHB areas. In 2022 there were 42.
“Health NZ has alerted all pools to the current increase in gastro illness. When there is increased crypto illness in our communities, it is recommended that all pools take additional action to reduce the likelihood of the crypto bug circulating in their pool system,” Palmer said.
“We have also issued advice to early childhood centres across the Greater Wellington region as crypto can spread easily, especially among younger children.
“Crypto is a gastro bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea and people can remain infectious for up to two weeks, which is why good hygiene and cleaning practices are important. People who have been unwell must not swim for two weeks afterdiarrhoea has stopped – crypto can still spread for two weeks after the illness has gone away."
Health officials earlier confirmed cryptosporidiosis cases were connected to the toddler pool at Te Ngaengae and the hydrotherapy pool at Huia.