They said both pools had been treated and drained to prevent the spread of cryptosporidiosis.

“The draining of the pools was an extra precaution because it was apparent there were many cases still in the community,” they said.

Further measures would be considered if required but nothing was planned at this stage.

The health agency said seven public pools in the Greater Wellington region had been linked to cryptosporidiosis. Photo / 123RF

Bobbi, a mother who visited the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre on February 8, said her 3-year-old daughter had become unwell after swimming in the pool.

“I noticed after we visited the pool she had tummy bug symptoms, but as the week went on it was progressing.”

Bobbi took her daughter to the doctor four days later, where she was told her child had a gastro bug. But a week later her child was still unwell.

“She had intense cramping and was refusing to eat anything,” Bobbi said.

“The intensity of the gastro bug was getting worse,” she said. “I took her to the A&E.”

Bobbi described her daughter’s symptoms as “more than just a normal bug”.

The Wellington City Council said it had been made aware last week of a couple of cases connected to its pools, but that it had remained in close contact with Te Whatu Ora about the outbreak.

It said it “reminded parents and caregivers of affected children not to use swimming pools, hot tubs, or splash pads for at least two weeks after symptoms stop”.

Health New Zealand advice

Dr Jill McKenzie, medical officer of health at the National Public Health Service, said: “Cryptosporidiosis is a bug that is regularly detected in our communities and at times can cause outbreaks linked to institutions, or bodies of water such as public swimming pools.”

She said it particularly affected preschool children, school-aged children, their parents, and whānau.

“There are likely to be more cases in the community because not everyone with a gastro illness is tested,” she said.

People should follow the advice of Te Whatu Ora to stop the spread of cryptosporidiosis and avoid the illness, she said.

Wash hands with soap and water and dry well with a clean hand towel, especially after using the toilet, changing nappies, and before preparing or eating food.

Be aware that alcohol-based hand sanitiser does not kill the cryptosporidium bug or stop the spread of the microscopic crypto cysts.

If unwell with diarrhoea, stay home from school or early childhood centres until 48 hours after the diarrhoea stops.

McKenzie said the biggest health risk from cryptosporidiosis was dehydration.

“If someone in your whānau develops crypto symptoms make sure they keep their fluids up.

“Seek help early if you are concerned, particularly for babies and young children.”

People could also contact Healthline for advice, McKenzie said.

