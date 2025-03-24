Bobbi, a mother who visited the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre on February 8, said her 3-year-old daughter had become unwell after swimming in the pool.
“I noticed after we visited the pool she had tummy bug symptoms, but as the week went on it was progressing.”
Bobbi took her daughter to the doctor four days later, where she was told her child had a gastro bug. But a week later her child was still unwell.
“She had intense cramping and was refusing to eat anything,” Bobbi said.
“The intensity of the gastro bug was getting worse,” she said. “I took her to the A&E.”
Bobbi described her daughter’s symptoms as “more than just a normal bug”.
The Wellington City Council said it had been made aware last week of a couple of cases connected to its pools, but that it had remained in close contact with Te Whatu Ora about the outbreak.
It said it “reminded parents and caregivers of affected children not to use swimming pools, hot tubs, or splash pads for at least two weeks after symptoms stop”.
Health New Zealand advice
Dr Jill McKenzie, medical officer of health at the National Public Health Service, said: “Cryptosporidiosis is a bug that is regularly detected in our communities and at times can cause outbreaks linked to institutions, or bodies of water such as public swimming pools.”
She said it particularly affected preschool children, school-aged children, their parents, and whānau.