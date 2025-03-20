Most people with cryptosporidiosis get better without treatment, but you should still take extra care, Te Whatu Ora warns:
Drink plenty of fluids. This is especially important for sick children as they become dehydrated easily.
Do not return to work, school or pre-school until free of symptoms for 48 hours. This includes food-handlers, early childhood workers, and healthcare workers.
Do not use swimming pools, hot tubs, or splash pads for at least two weeks after symptoms stop.
Avoid visiting people in hospital or long-term care facilities for at least 48 hours after symptoms stop.
Wash hands regularly with soap and hot water especially after visiting the toilet. Dry hands thoroughly after washing.
If possible, do not prepare food for anyone else until 48 hours after symptoms stop.
Disinfect toilets regularly.
Use separate towels.
Bathe separately or bathe sick children after others.
People with weakened immune systems should do the same, but are told to contact their medical or healthcare provider if they are concerned.
Previous outbreaks in New Zealand
Wellington is currently experiencing an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis, with 32 cases in the region.
The gastric illness has been connected to swimming pools, with 19 of them linked to the Hutt Valley.
The number of cases is more than double what the region typically experiences, with fears that it has spread even further due to lower reporting.
National Public Health Service medical health officer Dr Craig Thornley said 16 of the cases have either used swimming pools themselves or lived with a household contact that used a swimming pool before they became sick.
The cases come after Queenstown had its first gastro outbreak in 40 years in 2023, with 72 confirmed cases of cryptosporidiosis.
A boil water notice was issued as a result, as the local council sought to protect the water supply from further spreading.
Queenstown Lakes District Council also installed UV treatment at its Two-Mile treatment plant, as well as bringing plants without the necessary protections up to compliance, and cleaned the entire network supplied by the plant.
Te Whatu Ora said the source of the cryptosporidium outbreak in Queenstown was most likely human faecal contamination of the water supply.