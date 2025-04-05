In an updated health notice sent to early childhood education centres (ECECs) and primary, and intermediate schools on Friday, Health NZ’s National Public Health Service warned about the bug spreading through the region.
The latest advice follows a March 18 health alert and comes after an outbreak linked to Hutt Valley’s $68 million Te Ngaengae Pool complex.
Health officials confirmed cryptosporidiosis cases were connected to the toddler pool at Te Ngaengae and the hydrotherapy pool at Huia.
In response, Hutt City Council closed and disinfected both pools using high doses of chlorine and ultraviolet light in accordance with public health guidelines.
“As soon as we were made aware, we took immediate action,” read a statement at the time from Hutt City Pools + Fitness.
“Both pools were closed and underwent an intensive treatment process … There is no indication there had been further cases from the complex.”
As a further precaution, several pools were drained and refilled.
“We have decided to close the shallow leisure and deep leisure pools at Te Ngaengae … and the Huia hydrotherapy pool so they can be fully drained and refilled with fresh water.”
The medical officer of health, Dr Craig Thornley, said, “We think that there may well be more people in the community with the illness because not everybody who gets unwell gets to see a doctor and then gets tested … What we’re seeing is likely to be the tip of the iceberg.”
Thornley noted the number of confirmed cases in late March – 32 in total, with more than half in Hutt Valley – was “more than twice what the Wellington region would record for an entire year”.
He warned that alcohol-based hand sanitiser was ineffective against crypto: “The crypto bug is not well killed off by normal hand sanitiser so soap and water is best … The crypto bug stays around for a while, so don’t use swimming pools or splash pads or any other aquatic facilities for two weeks after diarrhoea has stopped.”
In Friday’s new update, Health NZ reiterated the need for education settings to take extra precautions to prevent further spread.