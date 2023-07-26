Operation Cobalt: Police shut down Head Hunters drug ring

Police have arrested two people after several raids on West Auckland properties this morning.

West Auckland police have shut down a drug ring run by the Head Hunters in a series of early morning stings today.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Raymond Sunkel said two people were arrested during the raids, and drugs, cash and a firearm were also seized in the process.

Four properties in Henderson, Massey and Ranui were searched before dawn this morning.

“During our search at a property on Edmonton Road, we have come across a full clandestine laboratory used to manufacture methamphetamine,” Sunkel said.

“Packaged methamphetamine was also located, which would have gone on to be sold and distributed amongst the community.”

“A large amount of cash was also found and is still being processed.”

A 54-year-old Head Hunters associate is now facing serious drug charges after being arrested at the property.

He was expected in the Waitākere District Court this afternoon, charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession for supply of methamphetamine and possession of equipment for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

In the two properties searched in Massey, police uncovered additional equipment used in producing methamphetamine and a small quantity of GBL.

“Police arrested a woman at Huruhuru Road for breaching her bail conditions, and she is also being put before the court,” Sunkel said.

”Meanwhile, we also located a loaded pistol and a stolen vehicle in Ranui.”

Sunkel said further arrests were likely as police continue to look into the items that were seized.

“Police are continuing to keep the pressure on gang members and their associates by targeting and disrupting illegal activity they may be involved in as part of Operation Cobalt,” Sunkel said.

“Methamphetamine continues to have a dramatic impact on communities right across the country.

“Police will continue to take every opportunity to hold those producing this harmful substance for gain to account.”