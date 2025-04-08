- Police have named Sarveen Singh, 40, as the victim of the train-vehicle collision in Penrose.
- The crash at Maurice Rd level crossing is under investigation; barriers were functioning properly.
- The train driver notified Auckland Rail Operations Centre; emergency services responded promptly.
Police have released the name of the man who was killed after a collision between a train and a vehicle in Penrose on Friday.
He was Sarveen Singh, 40, of Auckland.
The incident occurred at the level crossing on Maurice Rd, near the intersection with Station Rd, about 2pm.
Police say their thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.