The crash remains under investigation.

A person is dead after a train and vehicle collided in Penrose. Photo / Alex Burton

AT director of public transport and active modes, Stacey van der Putten said on Friday a car “travelled through a level crossing and was hit” by a train on the Onehunga Line.

“The barriers at the Maurice Rd level crossing were down at the time and appeared to be functioning properly,” van der Putten said.

“The train driver immediately notified the Auckland Rail Operations Centre and emergency services responded promptly on the scene. The train driver is being supported by our rail operator, Auckland One Rail [AOR].”

Nico from the Vehicle Inspection service in Penrose told the Herald that a colleague witnessed the crash.

“It really looked serious, it definitely seemed like it could possibly be really serious for that person, the ambulance came and went really quickly.”

Sobil Joseph, a mechanical worker from Kiwis Autos, told the Herald that “the front of the car is completely under the train”.

“It’s horrific, the train pushed the car ... down the line.”

More to come.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.