The 2025 New Zealand Ploughing Championships were held over the weekend in Middlemarch, with Southland farmer Mark Dillon taking out the conventional silver plough title.
The Riversdale cropping farmer is no stranger to victory, as it was his fourth win in the conventional section at the championships.
Dillon’s success means he is also well-travelled, as his 2023 win took him to Estonia in August last year to represent New Zealand at the World Ploughing Championships.
He also won in 2024, resulting in a trip to the world champs in Prague in September of this year.
Now, the weekend’s victory means he’s off to Croatia next year for the 2026 world event.