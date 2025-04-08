Dillon is not the only one who has to travel a lot; his tractor and plough also have to make the journey overseas.

This is a massive undertaking that includes cleaning every inch of the machinery to appease biosecurity rules.

It also has to be left overseas, as it takes too much time and expense to ship there and back, not to mention the cleaning.

So his tractor and plough were shipped to Estonia last year and then sent to Prague, he told The Country’s Jamie Mackay.

“The gear’s sitting at Prague University in Czech Republic waiting for us to get over there in August, when we’ll be over there practising for the competition in early September.”

Listen below:

After this, it will be off to Croatia for the 2026 competition.

As for the weekend, Dillon said conditions at the competition were a mixed bag in Middlemarch.

“The stuff we ploughed up here was very dry, very hard - a few modifications were needed to the plough running where I wanted.

“Saturday, I probably wasn’t that happy with it, but Sunday, I came right and had a really good day ... and picked up the gold medal as well.”

Bob Merhtens from Timaru won the reversible plough last year and is also off to Prague, while Malcom Taylor won the category this year, so he’ll accompany Dillon to Croatia in 2026.