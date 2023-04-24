The 68th New Zealand National Ploughing Championships had a revving good turnout and competitors fought to be master of the furrow yesterday in Milton. Video / ODT

The 68th New Zealand National Ploughing Championships had a revving good turnout and competitors fought to be master of the furrow on Friday in Milton.

The two-day championships continued on Saturday, with masses of tractors, silage choppers, horse-drawn ploughs and modified tractors taking to the paddocks to show off their skills.

The championships had five judged ploughing classes - the silver plough, conventional plough, reversible plough, contemporary plough and the Clydesdale horse-drawn plough.

Other categories included fun plough events, tractor pulling and even colouring competitions for the children.

Silver plough winner Mark Dillon, from Riversdale, and reversible plough winner Bob Mehrtens, from Timaru, are both off to the World Ploughing Championships in Estonia in 2024.

It was Dillon’s second time at the world champs, while Merthens had represented New Zealand many times, Tokomairiro Ploughing Association president Nigel Woodhead said.

“I couldn’t tell you how many times he’s ploughed at a world match but it’s lots,” he told The Country’s Rowena Duncum.

Woodhead was “chuffed” with the number of people out and about for the championships.

“I would’ve expected less people as Friday is commonly a work day, but I’m very excited with the amount of entries and supporters,” he said.

“We’ve got people from all over the country. A lot of them made the journey down here to compete, which is awesome.”

Competitors take part in the New Zealand Ploughing Championships in Milton. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Competitors for the judged classes had qualified in matches around New Zealand and congregated in Milton for this year’s championships.

Romahapa 13-year-old Jake Watt loves his tractors and had a crack at ploughing in the competition with the assistance of his grandfather.

Listen to Rowena Duncum interview Nigel Woodhead on The Country below:

Jake used his grandfather’s 1966 International tractor and had been learning the ways of ploughing from him for a couple of years.

He said he “really enjoyed” using tractors at home on the farm and took every opportunity to help in topping paddocks.

Romahapa youngster Jake Watt has his time to shine at the NZ Ploughing Champs on his grandfather’s 1966 International tractor. Photo / Gregor Richardson

It was “cool” to be young and use a tractor in competitions with lots of people who were older than him, he said.

He was keen to take part again next time.

Winners of the national championships will qualify to proceed to the World Ploughing Championships held in Estonia in 2024.

- Otago Daily Times with additional reporting from The Country