“The proposal focuses on reducing roles in corporate functions, meaning there will be no reduction in frontline services to our communities,” he said.

A separate voluntary redundancy process was also run until November, but it wasn’t open to frontline officers.

“This will help achieve further savings in some cases and reassignment opportunities for affected staff in other cases.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says no frontline officers will be able to participate in the voluntary redundancy process. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Consultation on the proposal would last three weeks. The Herald has requested an interview with Coster to explain the nature and predicted impact of the proposed cuts.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who had led the Government’s efforts to cut public spending, had regularly committed to protecting frontline services from cuts. Some, such as Opposition politicians, had questioned Willis’ assurance, particularly regarding cuts to Oranga Tamariki.

The coalition Government had a strong focus on reducing crime levels. Several pieces of legislation it had introduced sought to decrease more visible crime types and intimidating behaviour. Reducing violent crime and youth crime were among the Government’s primary public sector targets.

While some success had been achieved, internal police data recently showed retail crime had increased 17% in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The data, released by the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group sourced from policedata.nz, showed there had been 8207 more theft and related offences such as shoplifting, 66 more cases of acts intended to cause injury, such as assaults, and 17 more cases of sexual assaults and related offences over the same time.

Shoplifting and theft spiked to 49,505 cases, up from 41,298 last year, and 1670 assault cases were attended by police, an increase from 1604.

There was also a total of 106 sexual assaults, up from 89, according to the data.

