Coster, in a statement today, confirmed a proposal had been shared with staff that “focuses on making savings by reducing employee roles”.
It proposed to cut 248 roles and create 78, meaning a net reduction of 170 roles. Of the 248 roles, 128 were currently vacant.
Coster said it was estimated the proposed cuts would free up $53 million over four years. However, he clarified the true figure wouldn’t be known until October when final decisions were expected to be made.
Consultation on the proposal would last three weeks. The Herald has requested an interview with Coster to explain the nature and predicted impact of the proposed cuts.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who had led the Government’s efforts to cut public spending, had regularly committed to protecting frontline services from cuts. Some, such as Opposition politicians, had questioned Willis’ assurance, particularly regarding cuts to Oranga Tamariki.
While some success had been achieved, internal police data recently showed retail crime had increased 17% in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.
The data, released by the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group sourced from policedata.nz, showed there had been 8207 more theft and related offences such as shoplifting, 66 more cases of acts intended to cause injury, such as assaults, and 17 more cases of sexual assaults and related offences over the same time.
There was also a total of 106 sexual assaults, up from 89, according to the data.
