Labour warns Oranga Tamariki cuts will ‘decimate’ youth justice system

Labour is warning Oranga Tamariki’s proposed job cuts in its youth justice services will have dire consequences for the country and young people in need of help.
A leaked document outlining the proposed cuts, obtained by the Herald, shows Oranga Tamariki suggested it would disestablish roles, including the youth justice system development director, a services support manager, two senior advisors and a whānau care division director.
Several regional roles were proposed to be axed. In Auckland and Northland, the regional manager and regional operations specialist roles were gone under the proposal. The same two roles would be gone in the South Island youth justice division as well as the iwi/Māori engagement senior advisor. Several similar roles would also be gone from the Waikato/Bay of Plenty division.
General managers for youth justice residences and community homes would be disestablished. The residences would also lose the national operations manager, three principal advisors and a regional planning and development lead.
A smaller number of new roles were proposed, including a youth justice residential services manager, 12 roles concerning residences’ operations and prevention areas of work, and a youth justice lead advisor.