Labour warns Oranga Tamariki cuts will ‘decimate’ youth justice system

In May, Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani said he expected to make public the final changes to the youth justice division this week.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani. Photo / RNZ

However, an updated statement today said the decision document shared with staff last week wouldn’t be made public until August. Te Kani said it was “only fair to staff that I complete the voluntary redundancy process before we release it publicly”.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has heavily promoted his Government’s more strict approach to crime as studies show people are feeling less safe even though crime rates were steady.

Later this month, the Government will be piloting its boot camps for young recidivist offenders in Palmerston North. Experts have panned the Government’s 12-month boot camp proposal, citing the ineffectiveness of military-style camps to reduce re-offending.

Labour’s children spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime said the proposed cuts, driven by the Government’s aim to cut public spending, contradicted what Luxon and ministers claimed they wanted to achieve in youth justice.

“They want to be tough on crime, yet they’re making cuts to the youth justice space so I’m worried about the impact that that they will have on the young people who enter the youth justice system.

“It’s going to decimate youth justice and this is a crazy move given the known issues with youth.

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime is concerned about the proposed cuts in youth justice. Photo / RNZ Angus Dreaver

The Government has consistently maintained job cuts in the public service would only apply to back office functions and not impact frontline services.

However, Prime couldn’t understand how the proposed cuts would not impact services.

A spokeswoman for Children Minister Karen Chhour said she was not available for comment.

