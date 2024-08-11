Internal police data has revealed retail crime has continued to surge under the National-led Government, with a 17% increase in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.
The data, released by the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group sourced from policedata.nz, showed there had been 8207 more theft and related offences such as shoplifting, 66 more cases of acts intended to cause injury like assaults and 17 more cases of sexual assaults and related offences over the period in question.
Thakkar said the 5% fall in robberies meant there was still an average of two and a half robberies happening each day, and police were still handling 18 burglaries daily even with the 10% fall in incidences of unlawful entry.
“The bad news is that ‘acts intended to cause injury’ like we saw with the recent hammer attack on a security guard, are up 4%. To the end of May, there’s been around 11 assaults every day,” Thakkar said.
“Worryingly, sexual offences are up 19% on the same period in 2023; 106 so far recorded in 2024.”
In response to the 2024 crime data, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said the Government are “working as hard as we can” with police and the retail sector to get on top of the crime situation.
“Addressing retail crime is a priority for this Government, and we’re providing police with additional powers and tools to get offenders off our streets,” Mitchell said.
“Our focus is on increasing police visibility in our CBDs and communities, establishing youth military academies and strengthening legislation to ensure offenders are held to account.”
He said the results wouldn’t be overnight but “we are making progress”.
A police spokesman said they were focused on preventing retail crime and holding offenders to account.
“We recognise the impact this offending has on hard working members of the retail community and their staff and customers,” he said.
“We know there are offenders who actively target retail outlets and police will continue to target those offenders, who cause a significant loss to the retail community.”
Prolific offenders who have been arrested included a 36-year-old man who faced 26 theft and shoplifting charges and three others who faced more than 40 charges.
The spokesman said ram raids have continued to trend down to the lowest number of 15 in April compared to a high of 86 in 2022, and 534 aggravated robbery offenders had court proceedings initiated against them and another 99 are going through non-court and youth processes in the year to April.
“Police have increased our visibility in main centres with the introduction of our Community Beat Teams in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and we have already heard positive feedback from retailers,” he said.
“Police will continue to work closely with our partners across the retail sector and we remain committed to target these serious offences and recidivist offenders, with many of our districts having dedicated teams or operations in place.”
There have been a 63% increase in police foot patrols in central Auckland and 3860 security measures installed through the Retail Crime Prevention Programme.