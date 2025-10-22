Prime Minister Jim Bolger and Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu sign the Tainui deed of settlement in May 1995. Photo / Tai Moana, Te Tai Treaty Settlements
Welcome to Inside Politics, on the day of Jim Bolger’s funeral. Of all the tributes to the former Prime Minister in thepast week, one of the most unexpected magic moments came on Tuesday night from an unlikely source, Green MP Steve Abel, when he was speaking against the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Amendment Bill.
He began by recounting a story he heard from the poet Sam Hunt, who once found himself on a plane next to Jim and Joan Bolger.
They were all headed to the same Anzac service, so Hunt recited a James K Baxter war poem to them. It began like this:
‘And tell my youngest brother He can have my shotgun To fire at ducks on the old lagoon, But never to aim at a man,
‘And tell my granny to wear black, And carry the willow leaf, Because the kid she kept from the cold, Has eaten the dead man’s loaf.
‘And go tell Keith Holyoake, Sitting in Wellington, However long he scrubs his hands, He’ll never get them clean.’
Steve Abel: “Sam Hunt turned to Jim and Joan Bolger, and both of them had tears streaming down their faces because they are people of empathy, and they understood the meaning of that poem and its context of our colonial history.”
“No good can come from a bill of this character,” Abel said. “It is a bill that explicitly leads into those worst mindsets of colonisation that, at every turn, Māori are cut against and undermined and undone. And for all the efforts of this chamber and this House to make amends for those cruel histories of colonisations, this bill forces the Crown back into a position of dishonourability.”
Final encounters with Jim Bolger
Bolger had a good innings, many people may think, making it to 90 before dying last week.
But the saddest part of his death, besides the loss for his family, is that, despite his age, he still had so much to offer the country – and at a time when his counsel has never been needed more.
He was also critical of the concept itself, on the basis that it implicitly divided New Zealanders by putting them in two camps.
“Co-governance, I think, is an alien term to New Zealand because it suggests we are a divided society and somehow we are going to bring them together in something called co-governance,” he said.
“The uncertainty is leading to huge anxiety and anger … My concern as a mature New Zealander is that we are dividing New Zealand as we’ve never seen it before.”
His philosophy was simple: that we are better together.
Expectations that divisions would heal with a new Government were low.
Four months before the 2023 election, Bolger was in Wellington to launch the book Te Ohaki Tapu, John Stuart Mill and Ngati Maniapoto (Steele Roberts) by Dr Maurice Ormsby, a former diplomat, who is of Maniapoto descent and was born in Te Kūiti.
It’s an incredibly well-researched book, as befits someone with a PhD from Oxford, and is about the deal Maniapoto struck with the colonial Government seeking land for the main trunk line.
Bolger launched the book with an 11-page speech, which he later gave to me. He delighted in the new insights the book had given him, saying it should be required reading for all New Zealand schoolchildren.
He said the timing of the book couldn’t be better, “as I fear that in the lead-up to the general election in October, we will hear and read much that misrepresents our history regarding Māori interaction with the new settlers …”.
The divisions he was so concerned about under Labour have not, by any measure, improved this term.
Nobody at Bolger’s funeral in Waikanae today will say it, at least not in the eulogies, but the gulf between his worldview and that of the current Government, including National, couldn’t be more stark.
He could be emphatic in his judgment, but not about everything. He kept a strong sense of curiosity, essential for an open mind.
He was known as a pragmatic leader, but was driven by conviction.
His moral authority strengthened with time. He knew how to use that authority in life after politics, and it will be deeply missed.
• Apologies are owed to both Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins. Luxon was reported as saying Hipkins was talking “dribble” over his first policy release on the NZ Future Fund. Luxon actually said “drivel”, which we are certain Hipkins would prefer.
• Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was the subject of a front-page story in the Herald this week over failures to declare properties as required under Parliament’s rules. She took to Instagram to suggest she was being picked on as a Māori, and that, when others make errors, it was forgiven as part of the job. Tell that to Whanganui MP Carl Bates, who got the front-page treatment in the Herald for the same errors and is the subject of an inquiry, and to Gerry Brownlee, Jo Luxon, Ayesha Verrall, Mark Patterson and Damien O’Connor, whose errors were all revealed on the front page of the Weekend Herald. Not to mention the Prime Minister, whose rates bill made the headlines today. Big ups to Herald data editor Chris Knox for being on the case of every MP.
• All going well, Foreign Minister Winston Peters will be donning his tuxedo for an Oxford Union debate at 8.30am tomorrow (NZ time) in a moot titled, “This House believes that courts are undermining democracy.” Peters is on the affirmative team. The negative team includes Andrzej Duda, former President of Poland, and Asa Hutchinson, a former Governor of Arkansas.
