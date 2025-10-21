Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Labour Chris Hipkins taken ‘by surprise’ after questions over health policy suddenly appearing in media

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins appeared unaware of what has happened. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins appeared unaware of what has happened. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins admits being taken “by surprise” by questions over a party health policy that suddenly appeared in media with no fanfare.

Dr Ayesha Verrall has written an opinion piece on a policy to create an independent authority to set “sustainable prices” for general practices. This was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save