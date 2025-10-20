Labour has unveiled its first economic policy ahead of the 2026 election; a wealth fund intended to take the dividends of some Crown assets and redistribute them into New Zealand businesses in the hopes of creating new jobs.

The proposal comes with few costings, details of what assets will be included in the fund or projections about how many jobs may be created as a result. But Labour is confident it will lead to Kiwi business staying here, leading to local wealth creation.

The amount of ring-fenced money that would be invested into New Zealand businesses would depend on the entities chosen and their dividends for a certain year. Labour’s not saying what assets could be included in the fund, citing commercial sensitivity.

Labour is calling the policy the New Zealand Future Fund. That’s the same name as that given to an idea put forward by NZ First last year which would see up to $100 billion invested into infrastructure, though there’s little detail available about how it would work.

Under Labour’s plan, the dividends of a selected group of assets, such as State-Owned Enterprises, would be pooled and then reinvested into New Zealand businesses. An initial $200m capital contribution from the Crown would help get the ball rolling.

The political party believes designing the fund like this will allow for a “steady revenue stream through dividends, an asset base to leverage, and the ability to invest for long-term national benefit”.

“Returns will be both financial and social,” a policy document says. “Some investments may not deliver the fast profits of global markets, but they will create lasting national value – stronger communities, lower costs, more resilient industries, and opportunities to keep talent and ideas in New Zealand.”

“That might include backing community renewable energy or high-tech start-ups. Each investment will help create secure jobs, lower costs over time, and keep skills, ideas and profits here at home.”

The fund would be independently governed by the Guardians of the Super Fund and have the Minister of Finance as the sole shareholder. While the minister would outline the fund’s objectives, they would not have any power to direct what investments should be made.

The Crown assets chosen would be protected by legislation to ensure they cannot be sold off and remain in public ownership.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds. Photo / Dean Purcell

Labour is trying to position the policy in contrast to what it says is a reliance by the current coalition Government on overseas investment. It says while New Zealand has talent, it lacks domestic backing, leading Kiwis and their ideas to head offshore.

“New Zealanders have a clear choice – an economy going backwards because of National’s short-term thinking, or one built by New Zealanders, for New Zealanders. Labour is backing a future made in New Zealand,” leader Chris Hipkins said.

The party’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds said the fund would “turn innovation into real businesses and real jobs here at home”.

“The Future Fund is how we back ourselves as a country – so jobs, opportunity, and wealth is made here and stays here,” she said.

“The Fund will invest in New Zealand for the benefit of everyone, building infrastructure and backing innovative businesses to create secure, well-paid jobs and grow wealth in every region.”

It’s unclear what scale of investment is expected from this fund, but Labour has pointed to other countries which it says have “built wealth by backing their own potential” and “New Zealand must do the same”.

“Singapore’s Temasek began modestly in 1974 with S$354 million. Today it is worth more than S$434 billion. Australia’s superannuation has grown to A$4.2 trillion, helping drive investment in its people and industries. They succeeded because they set direction, took the long view, and were willing to invest.”

Labour said while New Zealand’s Super Fund is worth $85 billion, only 11% of that is invested in New Zealand.

“That’s part of the problem: too little of our own capital backs our own ideas. The result is low productivity, flat wages, and missed opportunities.”

While this is Labour’s first major economic policy of the 2026 election campaign, it’s likely to be overshadowed shortly by the party revealing its highly anticipated tax proposal.

Notably, the policy document released today says, “tax can’t be the Government’s only source of income”.

“It’s time to build new ways of generating national wealth for the benefit of everyone. The Future Fund will do exactly that – keeping opportunities in New Zealand by investing in our people, our ideas and our industries.”

Recently, Labour has been putting a focus on the number of New Zealanders heading offshore, claiming it to be a “direct result of a Government with no plan and no vision”.

StatsNZ migration figures released last week showed in the year to August 2025 , there were 127,900 migrant departures, which is up 13% compared to the year prior, and down from a peak of 128,000 in the year to July.

Of the migrant departures, 73,900 of these were New Zealand citizens. Only 26,000 New Zealanders returned during the period, creating a net loss of 47,900.

