New Zealand’s annual net migration rate has fallen again. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Migration: Kiwis still leaving New Zealand in record numbers

New Zealand’s annual net migration rate has fallen again. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New Zealand’s annual net migration rate fell to 10,600 for the year to August 2025.

There was a record net migration loss of 47,900 New Zealand citizens in August 2025.

Overall migrant arrivals dropped 16% to 138,600, while departures increased 13% to 127,900.

New Zealand’s annual net migration rate has fallen again, according to new figures from Stats NZ.

At just 10,600 for the year to August 2025, the net number of additional migrants in the country appears to be a reversal from a return to growth in the year to July.

The August 2025 year provisionally saw two annual records for New Zealand citizens, Stats NZ said today.

There were 73,900 migrant departures, exceeding the previous record of 73,300 in July 2025 year.