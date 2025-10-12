Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Migration: Kiwis still leaving New Zealand in record numbers

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand’s annual net migration rate has fallen again. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New Zealand’s annual net migration rate has fallen again. Photo / Jason Oxenham

  • New Zealand’s annual net migration rate fell to 10,600 for the year to August 2025.
  • There was a record net migration loss of 47,900 New Zealand citizens in August 2025.
  • Overall migrant arrivals dropped 16% to 138,600, while departures increased 13% to 127,900.

New Zealand’s annual net migration rate has fallen again, according to new figures from Stats NZ.

At just 10,600 for the year to August 2025, the net number of additional migrants in the country appears to be a reversal from a return to growth in the year to July.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save