The bill in question, which tightens the legal test for Māori to gain customary marine title, has prompted widespread backlash from Māori communities and inspired “burn the bill” protests at local beaches across the country. Speaking to the Herald, Ngarewa-Packer said her actions were to show her party standing in solidarity with those opposed to the bill, which she believed had a “horrific” impact on race relations.

She accused the Speaker of having double standards, holding Te Pāti Māori to a higher level of behaviour than others in the House.

“We’re not here to please the Speaker.”

Ngarewa-Packer acknowledged repealing the bill would be more consequential than burning it, but she defended her decision to do so on Parliament’s forecourt.

“I think that the dumbest thing that’s ever happened out there is what David Seymour did,” she said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa Packer and MP Tākuta Ferris sit in the House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ngarewa-Packer’s comments refer to the Act leader attempting to drive a Land Rover up the steps of Parliament in Feburary without the permission of the Speaker.

As Seymour attempted to drive up the steps, he was ordered to stop by a security officer.

Brownlee said at the time that Seymour apologised by sending him a letter, asking Brownlee to “please accept my apologies for any offence this may have caused”.

Under the Parliamentary Service Act 2000, the Speaker has control and administration of the parliamentary precinct.

Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.