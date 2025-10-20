Advertisement
Labour MP Duncan Webb to resign as MP, won’t seek re-election

Labour MP Duncan Webb has confirmed he will not be standing in Christchurch Central in 2026. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Senior Labour MP Duncan Webb will resign from politics, confirming today he will not contest his Christchurch Central seat in the 2026 election.

Webb, in a statement released at about midday, said he wouldn’t be “slowing down before the election” and would remain as the MP but wants to leave

