Webb said he would then “see what’s out there”, saying he believed he had “another exciting career in me yet”.
Webb has held the Christchurch Central seat since 2017. He was a minister in the last Labour Government, holding the portfolios of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and State-Owned Enterprises. He was also the chief whip.
In August, senior Labour MP Megan Woods said she would not contest her Wigram seat, which she’s held for 15 years, in the 2026 election.
In a social media post, Woods confirmed after “deep reflection” she would not seek the Christchurch seat next year, but would remain on Labour’s list.
More to come ...
Adam Pearse is the Deputy Political Editor and part of the NZ Herald’s Press Gallery team based at Parliament in Wellington. He has worked for NZME since 2018, reporting for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei and the Herald in Auckland.