Labour MP Duncan Webb has confirmed he will not be standing in Christchurch Central in 2026. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Senior Labour MP Duncan Webb will resign from politics, confirming today he will not contest his Christchurch Central seat in the 2026 election.

Webb, in a statement released at about midday, said he wouldn’t be “slowing down before the election” and would remain as the MP but wants to leave politics once the term has concluded.

“I have put a lot of thought into this decision,” his statement read.

“I particularly love the justice portfolio and would like to thank Labour leader Chris Hipkins for putting his trust in me to do it, as well as my Labour caucus colleagues, who are a fantastic bunch to work the relentless days and long nights with.

“But I’ve decided I am going to take a break and then do something else. I want to spend more time adventuring, exploring nature, hiking, skiing and mountain biking with my partner and now-adult sons.”