Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu
Updated

Call to suspend Netball NZ funding until Dame Noeline Taurua issue resolved

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Netball New Zealand's surprise decision to ditch Dame Noelene Taurua as coach: Former Silver Ferns coach weighs in. Video / Herald NOW

Labour MP Willie Jackson is urging Sports Minister Mark Mitchell to freeze Netball New Zealand’s funding until it clears up the mystery suspension of Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua.

Netball NZ receives more than $3m annual funding - $2.2m from High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) - that supports

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save