“Like most Kiwis, I want to see the best possible outcome for both parties.”

Taurua was stood down last month as Silver Ferns coach following an independent review into the team’s high-performance environment, which flagged “significant issues” after players raised concerns about Taurua’s leadership and communication style.

Attempts at mediation have so far failed.

With the Silver Ferns already one game down in the Constellation Cup against Australia, Jackson said sports fans want this cleared up and the team back to its best.

Taurua’s father, Vietnam war veteran Kingi Taurua, who died in 2018, was kaumatua at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in Māngere for over a decade. Jackson is chair of the marae.

Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua. File photo / Brett Phibbs

“If Kingi were still alive he would be outraged at what has happened to Noelene,” said Jackson, who has the backing of Ikaroa Rawhiti MP Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, a former provincial rugby chief executive, and other Labour caucus members.

“We are all so proud of what Noelene achieved and to see her treated like this is reprehensible.

“This is unprecedented what has happened to her and would never happen to an All Blacks coach.”

Labour MP Willie Jackson has called for drastic action as netball's coaching debacle continues. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jackson spoke with Taurua and former Silver Ferns selector Gail Parata, who resigned in support of the coach, and said all Taurua wants is her job back.

“Their funding should be frozen until this has been sorted.

“I will be talking with Sports Minister Mark Mitchell because if I was Minister, I would be asking questions,” Jackson said.

“There seems to be no consequences and the only one suffering is Noelene.”

Jackson said Taurua “is still in shock”.

“She is in the dark and that’s why its important for people like myself to challenge Netball New Zealand,” Jackson said.

“This is not a Māori or gender issue but one of fairness.

“Noelene is in limbo and can’t plan anything. She’s in the dark and no national coach should be treated like this.”

Jackson said he would like to raise Taurua’s untenable situation in Parliament’s debating chamber.

“Even Ian Foster was shown more respect, knowing he was getting the chop.”

Taurua and her assistant coaches were stood down for the Taini Jamison series against South Africa last month. This was later extended to cover the remainder of 2025, including the Constellation Cup against Australia and a tour of the UK.

Silver Ferns ace goal shooter Grace Nweke has backed her suspended coach.

Despite Netball New Zealand reportedly not being happy with Nweke’s speech, she said it was important to acknowledge her coach.

Grace Nweke grabs the ball during the first Taini Jamison Trophy test against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

“I think if I had to do it over, I would choose my words a bit more selectively,” Nweke said.

“But reflecting, I don’t regret what I said and I am confident to feel strongly by my position. I also fully back my team and the girls.”

Netball New Zealand said they were working through the process.

“Netball New Zealand wishes to reaffirm that a confidential employment process remains ongoing between Dame Noeline Taurua and the Netball New Zealand Board,” a spokesperson said.

“We recognise the deep passion of our netball community and understand the frustration that comes with limited information. While we are unable to share further details at this time, we want to reassure everyone that we are committed to upholding a fair and respectful process throughout.”

The Silver Ferns are in Australia for leg two of the four-match Constellation Cup series on Wednesday. They are 0-1 down and have two matches back in New Zealand before heading to the United Kingdom in November to take on Scotland and England.

