Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson apologises after her Right to Repair bill dismissed as she was late to show up

Jamie Ensor
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson has apologised to the bill's supporters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson has apologised to the bill's supporters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has apologised after her Member’s Bill was discharged from the House due to her being slightly late to turn up to its second reading on Wednesday evening.

Davidson tried to have it reinstated into Parliament’s business, but that was rejected, meaning a piece of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save