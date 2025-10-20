Advertisement
Former Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson accuses Govt of overreach with Māori

Audrey Young
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
Audrey Young, Senior Political Correspondent at the New Zealand Herald based at Parliament, specialises in writing about politics and power.

"Why don’t they just come out and be honest and say ‘we’re not clarifying the law; we’re tightening it up" asked former Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson KC. Photos/ Alan Gibson and Mark Mitchell

  • Parliament is poised to change the foreshore and seabed law today to make it harder for iwi and hapū to have customary title recognised.
  • The Government says it is restoring the law to Parliament’s original intention.
  • Former Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson says it is not, and is a response to Māori having had too many wins.

He left Parliament more than six years ago, yet the name of former MP Christopher Finlayson KC has repeatedly echoed around its debating chamber over changes to foreshore and seabed law.

Comments by Finlayson, the former Attorney-General, have been quoted by the Government as evidence that it is restoring the

