If you woke up with a sprinkling of rain on your car this morning - don't get too excited.

MetService says the rain was so light Auckland Airport's rain gauge didn't even register it.

Meteorologist Kyle Lee said a weak front moving over Auckland could bring "a shower or two" this morning but there was minimal chance of it breaking the current record dry spell - set to hit 41 days today.

"It doesn't look like anything significant really. It's meant to be pretty light and it's meant to be north of the city."

Auckland made history on Saturday, reaching 40 days with less than 1mm of rain, overtaking the drought of 2013.

Northland, Auckland and the northern Waikato are in severe meteorological drought, according to Niwa, while the rest of the North Island and parts of the south are also extremely dry.

Rain radar shows the lightest of showers passing over Auckland and further north this morning. Image / MetService

However with ex-Cyclone Uesi due to affect the South Island today, parts of the country are due for a drenching.

The deep low is lying just west of Fiordland, and is expected to bring heavy rain to the west of the island today and early Monday.

Gales can also be expected in the Canterbury High Country, Westland and Fiordland.

Heavy rain warnings are in force for Fiordland, Westland, Buller and the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers, while the ranges of western Nelson are under a heavy rain watch.

#CycloneUesi will impact the South Island on Sunday.



🌧️ Rainfall totals of 200-400 mm are likely in Fiordland & Alps, which could lead to surface flooding & swelling of rivers.



💨 Wind gusts may exceed 100 km/h in Fiordland, West Coast & Alps with 50-70 km/h common elsewhere. https://t.co/USshv1NnFF pic.twitter.com/w0CtHfjLlA — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 15, 2020

Today's weather

Whangārei

Mostly cloudy, one or two light showers. Northeasterlies. High 26C, Low 19C

Auckland

Mostly cloudy and chance light shower morning, but afternoon fine breaks. . Northeasterlies. High 25C, Low 19C

Hamilton

Mostly cloudy, but afternoon fine breaks. Northeast breezes. High 26C, Low 16C

Tauranga

Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible morning and evening. Northeasterlies. High 23C, Low 18C

New Plymouth

Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible this evening. Northerlies. High 23C, Low 18C

Napier

Fine with variable high cloud. Fresh northeasterlies. High 27C, Low 18C

Whanganui

Fine, variable high cloud. Northwest breezes. High 29C, Low 19C

Wellington

Gradually becoming cloudy. Northerlies becoming strong in the afternoon and gusting 90 km/h. High 23C, Low 18C

Nelson

Cloudy with occasional rain. Northerlies, strong from afternoon. High 20C, Low 19C

Christchurch

High cloud. Northeasterlies, strengthening in the afternoon. High 28C, Low 19C

Dunedin

Mostly cloudy. A period of morning rain. Northeasterlies, becoming strong about the coast. High 23C, Low 17C