If you woke up with a sprinkling of rain on your car this morning - don't get too excited.
MetService says the rain was so light Auckland Airport's rain gauge didn't even register it.
Meteorologist Kyle Lee said a weak front moving over Auckland could bring "a shower or two" this morning but there was minimal chance of it breaking the current record dry spell - set to hit 41 days today.
"It doesn't look like anything significant really. It's meant to be pretty light and it's meant to be north of the city."
READ MORE
• Weather: Record dry spell for Auckland, South faces deluge from cyclone Uesi
• Desperate for water: Residents describe life in the drought zone
• Rural Aucklanders frustrated as townies spray tap water while tanks run dry
• Cyclone warning: Ex-tropical cyclone Uesi on track to bring heavy rain to South Island
Auckland made history on Saturday, reaching 40 days with less than 1mm of rain, overtaking the drought of 2013.
Northland, Auckland and the northern Waikato are in severe meteorological drought, according to Niwa, while the rest of the North Island and parts of the south are also extremely dry.
However with ex-Cyclone Uesi due to affect the South Island today, parts of the country are due for a drenching.
The deep low is lying just west of Fiordland, and is expected to bring heavy rain to the west of the island today and early Monday.
Gales can also be expected in the Canterbury High Country, Westland and Fiordland.
Heavy rain warnings are in force for Fiordland, Westland, Buller and the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers, while the ranges of western Nelson are under a heavy rain watch.
Today's weather
Mostly cloudy, one or two light showers. Northeasterlies. High 26C, Low 19C
Auckland
Mostly cloudy and chance light shower morning, but afternoon fine breaks. . Northeasterlies. High 25C, Low 19C
Hamilton
Mostly cloudy, but afternoon fine breaks. Northeast breezes. High 26C, Low 16C
Tauranga
Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible morning and evening. Northeasterlies. High 23C, Low 18C
New Plymouth
Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible this evening. Northerlies. High 23C, Low 18C
Napier
Fine with variable high cloud. Fresh northeasterlies. High 27C, Low 18C
Whanganui
Fine, variable high cloud. Northwest breezes. High 29C, Low 19C
Wellington
Gradually becoming cloudy. Northerlies becoming strong in the afternoon and gusting 90 km/h. High 23C, Low 18C
Nelson
Cloudy with occasional rain. Northerlies, strong from afternoon. High 20C, Low 19C
Christchurch
High cloud. Northeasterlies, strengthening in the afternoon. High 28C, Low 19C
Dunedin
Mostly cloudy. A period of morning rain. Northeasterlies, becoming strong about the coast. High 23C, Low 17C