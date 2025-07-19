Advertisement
Auckland Council seeks stronger powers to tackle roaming dog crisis

NZ Herald
Auckland Council impounded more than 12,000 dogs last year and more than half were euthanised. As shelters overflow, many animals like this one are never reclaimed, prompting calls for law reform. Photo / Auckland Council

By Mary Afemata, Local Democracy Reporting

Auckland Council is pushing for stronger powers under the Dog Control Act 1996 to address the growing number of roaming and uncontrolled dogs.

Despite this, frontline rescuers and local leaders say the crisis requires immediate on-the-ground action.

Jo Coulam, a volunteer at the Saving

