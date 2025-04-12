Checkpoint joined animal patrol officers Galvin Peters and Amelia Ashley on their early morning patrol in the Ōtara-Papatoetoe local board area on Monday.

Their day started at 7.30am with a drive-by of local schools, making sure roaming dogs are not following children to school.

Then they moved on to other problem areas. Monday was a busy shift, with plenty of dogs out and about – many without collars.

The officers yelled out “go home” to one dog, smacking the side of their van and following in the hope it would return home, and they could chat to the owners.

Working in pairs is essential for safety and potential abuse, and it did not take long for that to happen.

Peters and Ashley followed a dog to its owner, and informed them it was roaming.

“He was just down the road,” Peters said. “Yeah, we found him down the road.”

At this point, the pair noticed three other dogs on the property and only one was registered.

Peters told the owner they would be issued with some paperwork to register the dogs. The owner became angry and asked why they should register the dogs, before telling Peters to put the paperwork in the letterbox.

Owners who repeatedly failed to register their pets would now face infringement fines in a new move by Auckland Council. Final notices would be issued and those who did not pay within the 28 days would have their fines transferred to the court.

If an unregistered dog was far from home, officers would bring it to one of the council’s dog shelters at Henderson, Manukau and Silverdale.

To capture the dogs, officers carry a bite-stick that makes a high-pitched sound to deter the dog if it is aggressive, a leash and a catchpole.

Last year, 3000 dog attacks took place on animals and people in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Adelaide Sutrak’s 6-year-old son, Joseph, was attacked and bitten on his arm by a neighbour’s roaming dog last October. She broke down, when recalling the event to Checkpoint.

“We went inside to see the doctor and they had to remove the bandage to send some pictures to the hospital,” Sutrak said. “That’s when it broke me... it has affected me big time.”

Joseph had surgery and still receives counselling for the attack. Sutrak said more needed to be done to avoid what happened to her family.

“After the incident that happened to my son, you know, it scares me. I’m always driving to work, always alert, just keeping an eye and making sure that dog running past the kids doesn’t attack.”

Less than half the region’s roaming dogs were reclaimed from shelters by their owners last year – the lowest level in a decade.

The city’s shelters were at capacity and the number of dogs euthanised had more than quadrupled. More than 5000 dogs were euthanised last year.

Animal control officer Aaron Neary said their Pukekohe adoption centre that opened this year was working to ease that strain and get dogs with the right temperament to a forever home, but some dogs would inevitably get put down.

“We do hold the dogs for seven days to give the owners a chance to come and get the dogs themselves, but unfortunately, if the dogs aren’t claimed and can’t be rehomed, then sadly, they are euthanised.”

Neary said it was important not to approach a roaming dog, as any dog can bite, and to call Auckland Council, as this was how the team determined where they needed to send their patrols.

