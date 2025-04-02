The dogs linked to the preschooler’s death have been euthanised and police continue to investigate the incident.
Animal experts have expressed concern that dog attacks appear to be on the rise, calling on people to educate themselves and their children to prevent such incidents.
About 28,000 dog-related injuries were recorded in New Zealand last year, with nearly 3000 of those involving children under 15, Auckland emergency specialist doctor Natasha Duncan-Sutherland told RNZ’s Checkpoint earlier this week.
There are more than 130,000 known dogs in Auckland, with many more dogs unregistered, he said.
Neary said modern living conditions in dense urban areas where people were living at close quarters with poor fencing meant that dogs could more easily escape properties and roam streets.
“That’s where we’re going to get those in those more negative interactions,” he said.
Neary called on residents to report roaming dogs whenever they came across one so the council could act accordingly.
“And for dog owners, just keep your dogs contained and get them desexed,” he said. “If you’re keeping them contained, you’re reducing that risk of them negatively interacting with people. You’re reducing the risk of them attacking.”
Clough and her organisation are promoting an event called “Dog Bite Prevention Week”, which is observed in countries such as Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.