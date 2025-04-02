She said the dogs belonged to one person who signed them over to the council’s custody.
None of the dogs were registered.
Timoti was farewelled at Ōtāwhiwhi Marae inWaihīBeach on Thursday and was to be interred with his late mother.
A Givealittle page set up to support his family described him as a “most treasured mokopuna” of Timothy Bryan and Amy Rolleston and the beloved, boisterous son of the late Hayley Rolleston and Tu’uaki Kata.
Police said their inquiries on behalf of the Coroner were continuing.
