Dog attack victim Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, 4, of Katikati, died on March 28. Photo / Supplied

Dogs seized and euthanised after a 4-year-old boy was mauled to death in Bay of Plenty last week were not menacing breeds.

Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, also known as Timoti, was critically injured by dogs while visiting a property in Tuapiro on Friday.

He was taken to Katikati Medical Centre but died shortly after arriving.

Three dogs were seized from the scene by Western Bay of Plenty District Council animal services staff and later euthanised.

The council previously declined to release the breeds until these were fully confirmed.