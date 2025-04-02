Advertisement
Katikati dog attack: Animals euthanised after boy’s death not menacing breeds - council

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read

Dog attack victim Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, 4, of Katikati, died on March 28. Photo / Supplied

Dogs seized and euthanised after a 4-year-old boy was mauled to death in Bay of Plenty last week were not menacing breeds.

Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, also known as Timoti, was critically injured by dogs while visiting a property in Tuapiro on Friday.

He was taken to Katikati Medical Centre but died shortly after arriving.

Three dogs were seized from the scene by Western Bay of Plenty District Council animal services staff and later euthanised.

The council previously declined to release the breeds until these were fully confirmed.

Council general manager regulatory services Alison Curtis said on Wednesday animal services team had assessed the dogs.

They had identified them as an American bulldog cross, border collie - mastiff cross and Staffordshire bull terrier - border collie cross.

Curtis said none of the breeds were classified as menacing under the Dog Control Act.

She said the dogs belonged to one person who signed them over to the council’s custody.

None of the dogs were registered.

Timoti was farewelled at Ōtāwhiwhi Marae in Waihī Beach on Thursday and was to be interred with his late mother.

A Givealittle page set up to support his family described him as a “most treasured mokopuna” of Timothy Bryan and Amy Rolleston and the beloved, boisterous son of the late Hayley Rolleston and Tu’uaki Kata.

Police said their inquiries on behalf of the Coroner were continuing.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.

