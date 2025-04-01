Another person with moderate injuries was taken to hospital. A marae chairman described her as a local woman who tried to stop the attack.

A Givealittle page set up by Jennie Hunt, a niece of Timoti’s grandmother, said Timoti died just 18 days after his fourth birthday.

Hunt described him as a “most treasured mokopuna” of Timothy Bryan and Amy Rolleston and the beloved, boisterous son of the late Hayley Rolleston and Tu’uaki Kata.

“His Nan tried her very hardest to save him, but, unfortunately, the nearest hospital is 45 minutes away.”

Dog attack victim Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, 4, of Katikati, was killed on Friday.

“He will be placed to rest with his beloved late mother, who passed away before her 21st birthday in 2021.”

She hoped setting up the Givealittle would help take some of the stress off the grieving grandmother “who will forever miss her beloved daughter and moko”.

“It’s one thing to lose a parent, but also a child before your time and then the last connection to your baby, a Moko, is heartbreaking and unbearable to imagine.”

Donations would help cover the costs of the tangi and a headstone, and they also hoped to create more awareness of safety around animals for future generations.

She said Timoti’s smile would “light up a room” and his death had affected all his whānau, friends, and the community.

Shaan Kingi, a spokesman for Tuapiro Marae and Rolleston-Bryan’s whānau, told the Bay of Plenty Times on Monday farewelling Timoti would be “extremely difficult” for his family, the Ōtāwhiwhi Marae community, and others deeply affected by the tragedy.

Tuapiro Marae chairperson Shaan Kingi. Photo/File

This included Katikati Medical Centre staff “still reeling over Timoti’s death”, the first responders from emergency services and others who assisted at the scene.

He said the attack happened when Timoti was visiting a privately owned property about 2km from his home. A woman was injured when she “intervened to try to stop the attack”.

Kingi, who is also a trustee of Tuapiro’s sister marae Ōtāwhiwhi Marae, said the woman was receiving further treatment in a ward at Tauranga Hospital after “undergoing a medical procedure”.

Over the coming days, any support the community could provide Timoti’s grief-stricken family would be “gratefully appreciated”.

He said whether it was by way of a koha, making meals, or people’s love and prayers, this support would “definitely help” the youngster’s whānau.

Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan, 4, of Katikati had a 'smile that could light up a room'. Photo / Supplied

Kingi said many visitors came to Ōtāwhiwhi Marae on Sunday and Monday to pay their respects, and offers of support from the wider community had included preparing meals.

“This includes from people who did not even know Timoti but clearly have been deeply impacted by his tragic death.

“We have also received lots of messages of sympathies, including from some people in Australia who also did not know him.”

Kingi said more than 100 people had been expected to attend the funeral.

He said he wanted to reiterate his thanks to the Katikati Medical Centre, emergency services responders and others who assisted at the scene and “did everything they could”.

A police spokeswoman said police were continuing their enquiries on behalf of the Coroner and would not be making any further comment at this stage of the investigation.

A Western Bay of Plenty District Council spokeswoman said on Monday three dogs signed over by the owner to the council after the attack had been euthanised.

The council would not release the primary breeds of the dogs involved until the information had been “fully confirmed”.

