Rolleston-Bryan was taken to the Katikati Medical Centre in a critical condition. He died a short time later, police said.

Dog attack victim Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Byran, 4, will join his late mother, his family say.

In a notice posted online, Rolleston-Bryan’s family said he would lie at Otawhiwhi Marae in Waihi Beach before a funeral on Tuesday.

“You will be dearly missed, our little Timoti. Go on, little boy, your mum will be awaiting your arrival,” the notice said. A family spokesperson did not wish to comment when approached by the Herald.

A spokesman for local Tuapiro Marae, Shaan Kingi, said the small community was shocked by the incident.

Dog attack victim Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Byran, 4, died on Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are affected by the loss. At this time, our priority will be to support our whānau through this hard time,” Kingi said.

“We are all shocked. All our focus is directed to the grieving family and the survivor.”

Kingi thanked emergency services and the Katikati Medical Centre.

Dog attack victim Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Byran is described as having 'a little mischief in his smile, a little wild in his eyes, but a heart full of cuteness' by his grieving family.

“They did everything they could and ensured they looked after our family during this medical event.”

Police said animal management staff have taken the dogs involved in the incident and are making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

A relative told Stuff they did not know how the incident happened but were called to the medical centre. They said they had made statements to police.

