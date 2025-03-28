A devastating earthquake shook Myanmar and surrounding countries late last night. The NZ health sector continues to struggle, Israel continues bombing Israel despite ceasefire.

One person has died after sustaining dog bite injuries in the Bay of Plenty on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were alerted to the incident where two people sustained dog bite-related injuries in Katikati about 2.50pm.

“One person was transported to the Katikati Medical Centre in a critical condition, where sadly they died a short time later,” a police spokesperson says.

A different person received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital where they are still receiving treatment, police say.