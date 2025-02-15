Advertisement
Dog attack in Manurewa, South Auckland leaves two seriously injured

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

  • Two people were seriously injured by a dog in Manurewa and taken to hospital.
  • Auckland Council said there was no risk to the wider public but an investigation would get under way.
  • A local councillor last year called the number of dog attacks in the area “alarming and unacceptable,” urging more resources for animal management.

Two people have been seriously injured by a dog in Manurewa, South Auckland.

Police were called to a home on Houroa Pl about 6pm.

Two people were taken to hospital, a spokesman said.

Auckland Council’s general manager for licensing and compliance Robert Irvine said there was no risk to the wider public.

He said the council would investigate the incident further.

Irvine said his staff were working with the police and those involved.

Speaking on a dog attack in Manurewa in November last year when a mother of six was left fearing for her life when three stray pit bulls ripped open her skull, a local councillor said the number of attacks in his ward were unacceptable.

Daniel Newman, councillor for Manurewa-Papakura, told the Herald the number of dog attacks there was “alarming and unacceptable”.

Newman said more resources were being allocated to increase Auckland Council’s Animal Management response and there had been a “huge spike” in the number of dogs going into the council’s shelters – many of which were euthanised.

“The only enduring solution will need to be an extensive and ongoing programme of desexing dogs – over and above seizure and destruction – as one bitch in heat can account for several thousand dogs over several years, noting multiple litters and the risk of uncontrolled management of feral animals in the community.”

In 2023, there were almost 15,000 new dog bite-related ACC claims – a 10% increase on 2022 when there were 13,326.

And in the same suburb earlier this month, a 70-year-old man came to the aid of someone being attacked, pulling his car over and fending off the vicious animals with a jandal.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

