Trudy Lee, 35, suffered several serious injuries in the mauling in Manurewa about 1.30pm on Sunday. The rogue pit bulls even ripped open her skull to expose her brain.
Speaking to the Herald from Middlemore Hospital, Lee said she was taking her own dog for a walk when she entered Totara Rd – about 100 metres from her property - and saw three large dogs bounding toward her.
“I didn’t realise they were coming for me. My dog managed to get out of her collar because they were ready to attack her and she ran home,” Lee said.
“I was trying to hold everything together,” Lee said.
“[The attack] felt like ages because of the intensive damage they’ve done to me.”
It felt like an eternity before an ambulance arrived at the scene, as she was “bleeding out on the street”.
“I was just trying to survive... What was going through my mind is that I didn’t want to die.I was getting terrified that I was going and I didn’t want to go. I thought I was going to die on that footpath.
“I was looking up at my daughter because my kids were in front of me. They were in shock, they’ve never seen their mum like that.”
Lee was rushed to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Blood transfusions were performed on her inside the ambulance, she said.
She underwent surgery on Monday to reattach part of her skull and had multiple skin grafts taken to replace all the open wounds her body suffered in the attack. She says she was injured “from head to toe” and is set for further procedures in the coming days.
Lee said it took her a few days to sleep, because she was scared she wasn’t going to wake up.
“It is very lucky that I’m alive... I’m sitting in hospital, still in pain, still in shock. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”
Lee said it was her second walk of the day with her dog and she would normally take her daughters – aged 8 and 9 – with her.
Newman said more resources were being allocated to increase Auckland Council’s Animal Management response and there had been a “huge spike” in the number of dogs going into the council’s shelters – many of which were euthanised.
“The only enduring solution will need to be an extensive and ongoing programme of desexing dogs – over and above seizure and destruction – as one bitch in heat can account for several thousand dogs over several years noting multiple litters and the risk of uncontrolled management of feral animals in the community.”
In 2023 there were almost 15,000 new dog bite-related ACC claims – a 10% increase on 2022 when there were 13,326.