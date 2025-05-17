But there’s issues that won’t show up on any issues poll, as well. I recently spoke with a friend from South Auckland, who is quite knowledgeable about politics. And, as you know, I’m always keen to have a chin wag on the topic. But I never would have guessed his answer when I asked him what he thought was the biggest issue in his community.

Roaming dogs, he said, were a terror that was lowering the quality of life for many. He explained that these aggressive dogs often wander the streets freely and can be intimidating, creating a scary environment for many residents. In fact, many elderly people feel trapped in their own homes, afraid to step outside even for a quick trip to the mailbox or the local shop.

This issue hits close to home for me because I have my own story to share. Although it’s now been several years since it happened, it still leaves me cold to think what might have happened if my kids had been involved.

My next-door neighbour at the time had two pit bull terriers. They were pretty aggressive, but there was, what I thought was, a decent fence separating our houses. Well, one day, somehow, the dogs managed to climb a tree, get over the fence and viciously attack our gentle, harmless Labrador.

Fortunately, my father-in-law was home and able to distract the dogs, and we were able to get our Lab to the vet. He was pretty beat up, but he lived.

Our kids were young at the time and I was extremely concerned for their safety. So I got the authorities involved. To their credit, they quickly removed the dogs. But, after a higher fence was built, within 24 hours, the dogs were returned to their owner.

I was persistent and took legal action. After about two years, I received $300 in compensation, but our vet bill was more than $2000. Yet my main concern throughout this ordeal remained the safety of my young children.

It could easily have been much worse. I think about the devastated whānau from the Bay of Plenty whose mokopuna died as a result of a dog attack last month, and my heart goes out to them.

Too many owners have aggressive dogs that they can’t or won’t properly control and contain. Photo / Michael Craig

While we often hear about tragic cases involving dogs, the truth is that every day, countless New Zealanders face intimidation, attacks, or threats from dogs. ACC reports that it paid out $16m for 14,000 claims relating to dog attacks in 2023. That’s not far off the 18,000 person on person assaults resulting in injury reported to police per year.

There are too many owners who have aggressive dogs that they can’t or won’t properly control and contain. This is an important issue that needs our attention to ensure community safety.

The South Auckland community has taken important steps to tackle the problem of dog overpopulation by coming up with local solutions. They’re starting a voucher campaign for de-sexing dogs and have proposed using the health building behind the library as a facility for this work.

To support this effort, they will increase ranger patrols in Manurewa and collaborate with Pasifika and Māori groups to spread the message throughout the community.

While we may not see immediate results, the long-term benefits for South Auckland look hopeful. This proactive approach not only addresses current challenges but also encourages sustainable improvements for the future.

Hopefully, with help, the community can succeed in getting these aggressive dogs under control, so people will feel safe walking the streets, and on their own property, again.