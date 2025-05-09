“Literally, he’d just left the house two minutes and I get a phone call from a random number saying I’m with your son and he’s just been bitten by a dog,” she said.
“Oh, it was pure panic and sort of adrenaline mode. I was almost in disbelief when the guy rang and it was just hearing [my son’s] voice like ‘mum, I’m just down the road’ and it was just heartbreaking.”
Odie’s owner, who asked to keep her name private, said the attacking dog squeezed under its fence and sprinted towards them.
“Right on the corner of our street, a dog just suddenly came up behind us and it just made a beeline for my dog and grabbed him round the butt and lifted him into the air, and was just shaking him like a ragdoll,” she said.
“I was like screaming my lungs out for someone to please help and I was kicking the other dog.”
She estimated the attack lasted two minutes before a passerby intervened.
“This guy appeared, and he was holding this... I thought it was a bat but I think it might have actually been a log,” she said.
“And then he ran at the dog and the dog ran off and he, like, chased it down. I didn’t see where it went because I rushed to my dog.”
Odie’s injuries were severe.
His skin was torn in three places with deep bites on his body, and his age meant the vets had to staple his wounds closed without anaesthetic.
Odie’s owner said the ordeal was traumatising for both of them.
“I was sure in that moment that my dog was about to be killed and that it would come after me next, and because I’m pregnant as well, so I was also really scared about what damage might have been inflicted on me and my baby,” she said.
“I had a lot of nightmares. I know my dog whimpers throughout the night too, so he’s having nightmares.”
She said Animal Management responded quickly and found the attacking dog the next day.
“They got photos. They got photos of the receipts from the vet bills. Yeah, they were really good and then within 24 hours they had gone round to the house and seized the dog as well and it’s now impounded.”
But Clough said aggressive dogs were an ongoing issue and needed a preventive approach.
By the end of the week, the two dogs that attacked her son still hadn’t been found and she had gone days without any further contact from Animal Management.
Meanwhile, her fellow residents were flooding a local Facebook page with reports of similar run-ins.