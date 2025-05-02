Stormy, who was mauled to death on Monday, is the latest victim of a string of recent dog attacks in Whakatāne.
The owner of a cat fatally mauled by roaming dogs this week has been horrified to learn that her pet is not the only victim of dogs in Whakatāne.
Whakatāne District Council dog control officers say they have impounded eight dogs over the past 10 days and are encouraging people to make formal complaints when they see roaming dogs, rather than post about them on social media.
Trinaka Godsmark-Tawa’s cat Stormy was found dead on Monday morning.
The James St resident had been getting ready for work just after 5am when she heard loud and aggressive barking that lasted five minutes.
A neighbour told her he had just chased away three dogs outside his house, and one of them had a cat in its mouth.
With the help of the neighbour, Godsmark-Tawa went in search of Stormy and found him mauled to death about six houses away.
She posted about the attack on social media and soon learned that, just minutes before Stormy was killed, a nearby Riverside Drive resident had chased away three dogs that had been terrorising the resident’s cat.
The dogs - one described as a husky and another as light-coloured - had been seen coming from Awatapu lagoon.
Two other cat owners have posted on social media that their cats were killed by dogs in January.
Godsmark-Tawa would like to see more dog control officers patrolling the area as it’s not the first time it’s happened in the area.
“It’s unfair that we have had to bury our cat because someone can’t keep their dogs in their own gate.”
The council is currently advertising for a dog control officer on its careers website.
Whakatāne-Ōhope ward councillor Nāndor Tanczos said roaming dogs were an ongoing problem, not only in town but in other parts of the district, and one that the council took seriously.
“In the last Long-Term Plan, we voted for more staff for animal control. One of the difficulties is that staff can’t be everywhere all the time ... so it does rely a lot on people contacting the council when they see it happening.
“Any help with identifying the dogs is encouraged, such as taking photographs or videos.
“Often the animal is gone by the time staff get there. It’s not very easy to identify individual dogs.
“The council staff are really good people, and I think they are genuinely trying to do their best with the challenges that they’ve got.”
Tanczos said most dog owners were responsible, but a few needed to stop their dogs escaping.
Other issues were whether dog control officers had the powers they needed under the council’s bylaws, and how many dog control staff were needed.
“People want more dog control staff, but also people complain that there’s too many staff at council. We can do that, if that’s what the community wants, but people have to say how much extra they are prepared to pay in rates for that to happen.”