'Impossible' to get action: Kāinga Ora criticised over neglected pets.
By RNZ Online
A neighbour of Kāinga Ora houses in Onehunga reported neglected and aggressive dogs but received no action.
The man, who faced threats, said Kāinga Ora failed to enforce pet policies despite repeated complaints.
Kāinga Ora stated tenants must be responsible pet owners, but animal welfare issues should be reported to the SPCA.
A neighbour of Kāinga Ora houses in Onehunga who has been bitten by an aggressive dog, tried to save a starving dog, and repeatedly notified the housing agency of his concerns about neglected pets, says Kāinga Ora doesn’t intervene.
The man, who did not want to be named because of death threats from past tenants, told Checkpoint it was “impossible” to get action from Kāinga Ora over the heartbreaking scenes he had encountered during his decade living next door to the social housing.
On Monday, Checkpoint revealed the plight of three dogs locked in a Kāinga Ora house in Bucklands Beach, Auckland, without food or water in filthy conditions, including faeces and rats.
He said he was eventually attacked by the dog and described the lack of responsibility as “so frustrating”.
Whose responsibility are the pets of Kāinga Ora tenants?
The man did not believe Kāinga Ora was keeping to its own animal policy.
This included that tenants needed permission to own a pet, must have a registered dog, couldn’t have a menacing or nuisance dog, if their dog attacked anyone the tenant could be asked to remove it, a dog couldn’t have puppies and the tenant couldn’t be a disqualified owner.
“I think Kāinga Ora need to take some responsibility for the properties they have,” the man said.
“The one next door has just been finished being fumigated for the flea infestation after the last tenants left with their pets.”
He wanted regular inspections and pet policies enforced and suggested the Tenancy Tribunal be involved.
“But he says as a landlord, Kāinga Ora is not responsible for animal control.
“People should contact their local council for that, and for welfare issues, contact SPCA.”
He said once people had done that, they should then let Kāinga Ora know and if necessary, it could take action under the Residential Tenancies Act.
SPCA general manager of animal services Corey Regnerus-Kell told Checkpoint animal welfare issues were the remit of the SPCA, unless there were more than 10 involved and then it was the responsibility of the Ministry for Primary Industries.
“If they’re not getting food, shelter, water or if they’re under any unnecessary pain, distress, or suffering, that’s where the SPCA walks in.
“So we are looking after the sick, the injured and the vulnerable animals to try to make sure we can care for them, rehabilitate them and rehome them.”