Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Pet-owning renter describes tough choice as rescue reports more dumping

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
Pet owners are having their animals put down to secure a rental. Photo / 123rf

Pet owners are having their animals put down to secure a rental. Photo / 123rf

Animal owners desperate for a rental property are having pets put down to secure “a roof over our heads”. An animal rescue boss says it is “inhumane” and “wrong” but sometimes pet bond proposal. Carmen Hall reports.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times