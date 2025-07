Trump plans to sue the Wall Street Journal following a new article related to himself and Epstein. Wrexham FC owned by Ryan Reynolds arrives in Wellington to play tonight.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ten cows died when a car ploughed into a herd near Palmerston North last night.

The collision happened at about 8.30pm on Napier Rd, State Highway 3, near Ashhurst.

“The driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

“Both lanes were blocked, and diversions were put in place while the road was cleared.

Police initially said around 20 cows had died.