The apocalyptic orange haze smothering New Zealand on Sunday is set to dissipate today as southwesterly winds push away smoke from Australia's enormous bush fires.
The raging fires sent smoke more than 2000km to New Zealand's shores, turning central and northern New Zealand skies sepia-toned.
Headlights switched on mid-afternoon, temperatures plunged and many people scrambled to call 111 about the colour of the sky. Police issued a plea to the public to save the line for emergencies.
But the northwesterly flow that brought the haze is changing to southwesterlies today, bringing cooler weather and diverting the smoke away from New Zealand.
MetService meteorologist Josh Griffin said the haze had largely moved off the country thanks to a strong southwesterly flow, but a front was still sitting over Auckland. As it moved northward Auckland and Northland would get clearer skies by the afternoon.
Auckland saw a small amount of early morning rain - between 3-5mm for most places - and isolated showers were still possible later today, Griffin said.
The southwesterly change would bring slightly cooler than average temperatures this week, with some weather watches and warnings early in the week.
Another front would move on to the South Island on Saturday, potentially bringing stronger winds and rain.
The Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Napier could expect strong west - northwesterly gales till midnight, with gusts up to 120km/h.
Dunedin could expect westerly and southwesterly gales until 10pm, potentially reaching 130km/h. The bottom of the South Island and Stewart Island could also expect 120km/h gusts till tonight.
Today's weather
Some misty rain this morning then fine spells. Southwest change. High 23C, Low 15C
Auckland
Light misty rain clearing this morning, then becoming fine. Strong southwest. High 21C, Low 16C
Hamilton
Fine spells, but showers possible this afternoon. Southwesterlies, strong at times. High 20C, Low 12C
Tauranga
A fine day. Southwesterlies, strong at times. High 22C, Low 13C
New Plymouth
Partly cloudy, possible shower, especially this afternoon. Strong southwesterlies, gusty at times. High 19C, Low 13C
Napier
Fine. Strong westerlies. High 25C, Low 13C
Whanganui
Partly cloudy. Westerlies, strong at times. High 19C, Low 13C
Wellington
Fine. Northwesterlies, becoming strong at times. High 19C, Low 11C
Nelson
Fine. Southwesterlies strengthening this morning, then dying out at night. High 20C, Low 10C
Christchurch
Mainly fine. Possible showers from this afternoon with hail and thunderstorms. Northeast turning strong southwest this afternoon. High 22C, Low 11C
Dunedin
Showers, some heavy with hail. Southwest, strong or gale gusting 130 km/h in exposed places. All easing tonight. High 15C, Low 10C