Apart from the odd shower or two, most people can expect a mix of sunny and cloudy weather today.

An anticyclone system over the country once again means settled conditions for most areas.

A few showers in Auckland and parts of Northland early this morning are expected to clear quickly - although those in Northland might be in for a few more before becoming fine this evening.

Aucklanders can expect a temperature high of 17C.

MetService, however, was reporting a chilly 11.2C in the City of Sails just after 7am - with people told it was feeling like "three clothing layers" outside.

If you live in and around Hamilton, make sure to get extra warm blankets out tonight. An overnight low of 3C is forecast, according to MetService.

A high of 16C is expected in the city today, however.

A stunning start 🌅 to the day in the City of Sails as we count down the last days of astronomical winter. pic.twitter.com/YMHDIiWAC2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 18, 2019



WeatherWatch analyst Aaron Wilkinson said those in the Waikato will see a mostly sunny day also. However, fog or mist was a possibility in the area this morning and later tonight.

Similar conditions are forecast in the Bay of Plenty, where light winds are also on the cards by this afternoon.

#WOAGD

But in reality the weather looks nice all around Aotearoa! Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons in the coming days as the fine weather sticks around https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/VMNK6acMTu — MetService (@MetService) September 18, 2019

Western and central areas of the North Island, areas on the eastern part of the island and Wellington are all forecast to get a sunny day with some light winds.

The same conditions are expected in Marlborough and Nelson, Canterbury and the West Coast.

"[It's] mostly cloud about Southland, with the risk of a shower or two - long dry periods also," Wilkinson said.

That part of the country is, however, forecast to get westerly winds that will turn into stronger gusts this afternoon and those in Otago will see a lot more cloud by this evening.

Temperature highs of between 12C and 16C are forecast in those parts of the country.

Just before 7.30am, MetService said the coldest place was Masterton, which was recording a teeth-chattering 1.7C.

The warmest place at that time was Kaitaia, which was recording a temperature of 11.9C.

The wettest area was in Christchurch city, which had a 0.2mm rain accumulation level, while the windiest spot in New Zealand at that time was in Tauranga - clocking 15km/h strong winds.

Today's weather:

Whangārei

16C high, 7C low. Cloudy periods, one or two morning showers. Southeasterlies.

Auckland 17C, 8C. Becoming fine, but isolated afternoon showers possible.

Hamilton 16C, 3C. Partly cloudy, chance of shower until evening.

Tauranga 17C, 7C. Partly cloudy, chance of showers until evening. Light winds.

New Plymouth 15C, 5C. Fine. Light winds.

Napier 17C, 6C. Fine with morning frosts. Evening cloudy periods and light winds.

Whanganui 17C, 5C. Fine. Light winds.

Wellington 14C, 6C. Fine. Light winds.

Nelson 15C, 4C. Fine. Light winds.

Christchurch 16C, 4C. Fine with morning frosts. Evening cloud and light winds.

Dunedin 16C, 8C. Cloudy periods. Winds tending southwest.