Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue for northern parts of the North Island today, so dress warm and remember your umbrella.

The heaviest falls are expected about Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke from this afternoon to Tuesday evening, and a heavy rain watch is in force for these regions.



Chilly temperatures will grab weather headlines Monday.



To put in prospective, below are average July max temps for select cities:



❄️ WTGN 11.4°

❄️ CHCH 11.3°

❄️ DUN 10.0°

❄️ INVER 9.5°



For some, it will be a cold day even for mid-winter standards. pic.twitter.com/tsvS56W9k6 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 8, 2019

Rotorua and Whakatāne can expect periods of heavy rain today and tomorrow easing to a few showers

This morning there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms from Northland to Waikato, with a low risk extending to north Taranaki, Taumarunui, and western Bay of Plenty.

Advertisement

Thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by heavy rain of up to 15mm per hour and small hail.

For the remainder of the country it's expected the cool temperatures will persist, with mostly cloudy skies and isolated light showers in the east, while western places should remain mainly fine.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms from Northland to Waikato, with a low risk extending to north Taranaki, Taumarunui, and western Bay of Plenty. Image / Metservice

WeatherWatch's daily report said Wellington, Wairarapa and Kāpiti are looking fairly cloudy, and there could be a light shower or two about, otherwise it'll be mainly dry.

Snow is expected about the Central Plateau and the ranges of Gisborne down to 800m, and down to 500m about the ranges of Hawke's Bay.

For Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury conditions are quite cloudy and cold with east to southeasterly winds.

There may be a drizzle patch or light shower at times north of about Banks Peninsula through to Marlborough in the east.

Any light showers bring the chance of a few snowflakes down to 300 or 200m but due to precipitation levels being very minimal there's little chance of much if any accumulations.

The rain map for Monday. Image / WeatherWatch.co.nz

For the West Coast and Southland conditions are mainly sunny. Central Otago has a mix of sun and cloud then finally coastal Otago has cloudy periods and mainly dry weather with northeasterly breezes.

Advertisement

Temperatures across most of the lower North Island will be in the high single figure or low double figures arena, with temperatures reaching into the mid teens for Auckland and Northland.

Highs will range from a low 5C about inland parts of the South Island through to 10C for some coastal parts of Canterbury.

Later this week, MetService predicts the front to move away to the northeast, but another front is then expected to move on to the southwest of the South Island Thursday night, then continue moving northeast on to the North Island later Friday.

On Thursday and Friday, there is low confidence of warning amounts of rain falling in Fiordland, and in Westland and Buller.

In addition, west to northwesterly winds may rise to severe gale in exposed parts of the Canterbury High Country, Southern Lakes and Southland on Friday.

Today's forecast

Whangārei:

Fine spells and showers, some possibly heavy and thundery. Northwesterlies. High 18C / Low 11C.

Auckland: Fine spells between periods of rain, heavy and thundery at times. Northerlies. High 16C / Low 11C.

Tauranga: Periods of rain, possibly heavy and thundery from afternoon. Southeasterlies. High 14C / Low 7C.

Hamilton: Occasional rain, chance heavy and thundery. Northeasterlies. High 13C / Low 6C.

New Plymouth: Cloudy, with rain at times. Southeasterlies. High 12C / Low 6C.

Napier: Rain at times. Southeasterlies. High 10C / Low 6C.

Wellington: Partly cloudy. A morning shower or two about the south coast. Southeasterlies easing. High 9C / Low 5C.

Nelson: Partly cloudy. Southeasterlies. High 11C / Low 3C.

Christchurch: Mostly cloudy, chance shower or two. Light winds in the morning, then northeast breezes. High 8C / Low -1C.

Dunedin: Cloudy with chance shower, then a few fine spells developing late afternoon. Northeast breezes. High 8C / Low 3C.