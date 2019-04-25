An unsettled few days are ahead for the country, with rain and showers for most as a series of fronts approach from the Tasman Sea.
For most, though, Friday would remain fine and sunny, with temperatures in the late teens to early 20s.
Auckland was in for a fine day, with southwesterlies and a high of 21C.
MetService meteorologist Hannah Moes said things would start to change from tonight as a front moved onto the far south and moved up the country tomorrow, reaching the North Island by the evening.
Most of the rain was forecast for the South Island's West Coast, but much of the country would see showers at some point.
Strong winds were also forecast in eastern areas.
Another front would arrive on Sunday, moving up the country through the day and into Monday, bringing another round of rain and showers.
"It is looking like quite a changeable few days," Moes said.
Late on Monday and Tuesday, a ridge was forecast to spread onto the country from the west.
Today's weather
Cloudy periods. Southwest breezes. 21C high, 10C overnight.
Cloudy periods. Southwesterlies dying out evening. 21C high, 13C overnight.
Cloudy periods. Westerly breezes dying out evening. 21C high, 11C overnight.
Fine, apart from some morning cloud. Southwesterlies. 23C high, 11C overnight.
New Plymouth Cloudy periods, chance light shower. Westerlies. 20C high, 14C overnight.
Napier Fine, some morning cloud. Light winds. 23C high, 8C overnight.
Whanganui Cloudy periods. Westerly breezes. 21C high, 13C overnight,
Wellington Fine, then evening cloud. Northerlies strengthening. 19C high, 14C overnight.
Nelson Fine. Southwesterlies turning northwest afternoon. 22C high, 10C overnight.
Christchurch Fine. Northeasterlies. 19C high, 9C overnight.
Dunedin Fine with some high cloud. Northeasterlies strengthening. 18C high, 12C overnight.