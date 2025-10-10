To dive into what you need to know about this years local elections, today on The Front Page, we have Newstalk ZB news director and local government reporter Michael Sergel.

Local body elections 2025: The races to watch and the cities guaranteed new mayors

Voters have more choice in this year’s local body elections than they did last time around and almost a quarter of councils are guaranteed new mayors.

Nearly 3500 candidates are standing for more than 1500 positions at 78 city, district, regional and unitary councils.

Dunedin’s Jules Radich, Christchurch’s Phil Mauger, Auckland’s Wayne Brown and Nelson’s Nick Smith are all seeking a second term, while Andrew Little is leading a high-profile mayoral race in Wellington.

But 16 of the country’s 67 mayors aren’t seeking re-election, including in Wellington, Hamilton, Lower Hutt, New Plymouth, Hastings and Invercargill.