In Wellington, polling has Andrew Little leading a high-profile mayoral race against two sitting councillors, an ice cream chain owner, a silly-hatter and a clown.
Invercargill’s Nobby Clark - who came under fire for controversial comments during a Guy Williams TV interview and a public event - is retiring.
His brother, Andrew Maxwell Clark, is standing for mayor in both Tasman and Invercargill, while another Tasman candidate, Richard Osmaston, is also standing again in Nelson, Buller, Grey and Westland.
Gore’s Ben Bell - who considered resignation after surviving a no-confidence motion over a rift with the CEO - is seeking a second term.
In Kaipara, Craig Jepson - the self-described ‘Trump of the North’ who banned karakia and stopped climate change work - is stepping aside and endorsing his deputy.
In Auckland, Wayne Brown’s ticket is standing candidates in Albany and Manukau to unseat key critics, while Mike Lee is fighting for another term in his central Waitematā and Gulf seat.
Actor and playwright Oscar Kightley and Real Housewives star Anne Batley-Burton are asking people to vote them on to Auckland local boards, while comedian Jamaine Ross is asking people not to.
Michael Organ - the subject of David Farrier’s 2022 documentary Mister Organ - has been campaigning for Whanganui District Council.
Across the country, more than 200 candidates have been elected by default, including incumbent Hurunui mayor Marie Black and new Manawatū mayor Michael Ford.
Local Government NZ vice-president and Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said unopposed races weren’t always a sign of apathy and sometimes indicated that an existing candidate was doing a “bloody good job”.
There also won’t be a city council election in Tauranga, where mayor Mahé Drysdale and councillors are serving a special four-year term.
Local Government Minister Simon Watts said he is “comfortable” with the rising number of candidates and the falling number of unopposed seats.
Local Government NZ interim chief executive Scott Necklen said he was “encouraged” to see more candidates standing, as evidence suggests that leads to higher turnout.
Michael Sergel is Newstalk ZB’s business reporter, covering the daily life of business and the business of daily life. He’s been covering business, politics, local government and consumer affairs for over a decade.