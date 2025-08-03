Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Wayne Brown’s big play in the Auckland Council elections

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Mr Fix-it, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, inspecting Auckland's big new sewage tunnel earlier this year. Photo / Michael Craig

Mr Fix-it, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, inspecting Auckland's big new sewage tunnel earlier this year. Photo / Michael Craig

Simon Wilson
Analysis by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THREE FACTS

  • A postal ballot for local body elections takes place in September and October.
  • In Auckland, Mayor Wayne Brown is seeking re-election.
  • Brown is standing a ticket to unseat councillors he doesn’t want.

There’s a lot at stake for incumbent Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown in the council elections this year.

Not so much the mayoral race itself: he’s the clear frontrunner and few would predict an upset. But Brown’s got a plan and he’s very keen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save